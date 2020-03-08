Rain is back for Monday; above-average temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday marks the last day of rain-free conditions for all of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have warmed into the 60s and 70s. Rain is increasing to the west over Oklahoma and Texas. We will see the rain enter the ArkLaTex Monday. No severe weather is expected!

Highs for Monday

With Monday’s rain, we are expecting rain totals between a quarter and a half-inch of rain. Beginning Tuesday, we see more of an isolated to scattered thunderstorm pattern develop. A stalled cold front will remain north of the region. Daytime highs will soar into the middle and upper 70s. I will not be surprised to see some temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances will be slightly higher near the front.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Our main weather focus will be the main upper level low to move in the ArkLaTex at the end of the week. Currently, we are uncertain about the strength, location, and timing of the feature. The best chance of rain will fall on Friday and Saturday. As of now, severe weather is possible for Friday and Saturday.

The next seven days

