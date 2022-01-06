Rain is likely this weekend with much warmer temperatures

The workweek with end with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Expect a quick warm-up this weekend with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures next week stay close to normal with more rain possible by midweek.

Thursday was a much cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s under a cloudy sky. Thanks to lots of clouds for much of the day and a breezy north wind, temperatures have not risen very much and have stayed nearly twenty degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be rather cold Thursday night as the combination of a clear sky and lighter wind will allow temperatures to dip below freezing into the 20s. We will stay below normal Friday with highs mainly in the 40s and lower 50s. Much warmer air will quickly return this weekend with highs Saturday in the 60s and highs Sunday in the 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night and lots of sunshine Friday. Clouds will return to the area Friday night with a few areas of light rain possible over the SW part of the ArkLaTex. The rain will increase Saturday with some thunder possible. Severe weather is looking unlikely as the best chance will likely be over SE TX. Showers and thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rain will continue through Saturday night. A cold front will approach the area Sunday and move through during the day. The rain will end from northwest to southeast with a few strong storms possible mainly over the southeast half of the area.

Futurecast still shows that we could see some decent rainfall totals this weekend. Most of the area could receive at least one inch of rain. It is possible that a few areas could pick up nearly two inches.

We will begin next week with the return of sunshine Monday, Tuesday, and much of Wednesday. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain sometime during the middle of the week. Most models show that the rain will begin Wednesday night, reach its peak Thursday, and then end Thursday night. In the wake of this disturbance, we experience a rather typical January weekend with sunshine. Highs next weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.