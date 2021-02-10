Rain likely late Wednesday and Thursday, coldest air in years arrives this weekend, snow possible early next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be another foggy and misty morning, with the chance for rain increasing this afternoon into tonight. An extended period of very cold temperatures will settle in late this week and into the weekend, with a chance of accumulating snow Monday.

For your Wednesday morning, early day commuters will be dealing with areas of dense fog and mist. We may see this activity wind down through the morning, leaving most areas overcast through the late morning and early afternoon. Warm air off the Gulf moving over a stalled front will produce multiple bands of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, tonight and into the day tomorrow. There may be some brief periods of freezing rain or sleet across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Colder air will start to push further south today, bringing highs in the 40s and 50s for most of the region this afternoon. A few locations south of I-20 will manage to warm into the 60s again. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

There are winter weather advisories posted west and north of the ArkLaTex, so if you are traveling towards Little Rock, Dallas, or Oklahoma City light icing is expected on roads when you get outside of the ArkLaTex later today and tomorrow.

Rain will continue on and off for much of the day Thursday with highs falling into the 40s in most areas as the cold air really begins to push into the region. We may get a break from the rain Friday before the arctic air really blasts in this weekend.

The weekend is looking cloudy and dry, but highs will be in the 30s in most areas Saturday as well as Sunday. Temperatures will fall below freezing in some areas Saturday night, and potentially not be back above freezing until Tuesday. This 48 to 72-hour freeze will lead to trouble for any pipes that aren’t insulated. Livestock will also need fresh water sources as troughs, stock tanks, shallow streams, and watering bowls may freeze over.

Snow potential Monday

The forecast gets really interesting Monday as a disturbance will bring a chance of precipitation. Given the cold temperatures in place, most of this will fall as snow. It’s too far out to pin down exact accumulations, but both the American and European forecast models are showing several inches of snow will be possible.

Temperatures may finally warm above freezing Tuesday of next week but it will remain very cold through at least Wednesday.

