Rain likely Saturday night, sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex Saturday night will keep our weather cool and rainy overnight. A few lingering showers will be possible early Sunday morning before the rain quickly ends, bringing dry and sunny weather Sunday afternoon.

Light rain has developed across most of the ArkLaTex this afternoon as an area of low pressure slowly pushes this cold front towards the ArkLaTex. We should see an uptick in rainfall Saturday night as the front settles into the northern ArkLaTex. Most areas will see several hours of light to moderate rainfall overnight, with the exception of a few areas north of I-30 which may miss the rain completely. Rainfall accumulations will average about a quarter-inch, with a few areas picking up around a half-inch of rain.

Overnight low temperatures will remain chilly, as lows will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday night forecast low temperatures

The cold air Sunday morning may help to keep areas of mist and drizzle going around sunrise, but most areas should dry about between 6 -9 a.m. with sunshine slowly returning throughout the day. It will be partly cloudy at noon and mostly sunny late in the day. High temperatures will be near average in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The weather for next week is looking fantastic. Monday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-60s. A south breeze will begin a warming trend throughout the week with highs in the low to mid-70s Tuesday through Friday. We will be dry through at least Thursday.

There remains some timing uncertainty surrounding our next rain-making disturbance. I have left the forecast dry next Friday, but we could see rain return sometime around next weekend.