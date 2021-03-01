Rain likely throughout the day Monday, continues tonight and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A slow-moving cold front will bring several rounds of rain to the ArkLaTex today as well as cooler temperatures. We may have a few thunderstorms this morning, but no severe weather is expected.

The heaviest rain continues to push slowly south with the cold front. Radar is estimating 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours between I-20 and I-30. The heaviest rain for the morning commute will generally be along and just south of I-20.

The on and off rain and thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon and evening. After a number of severe thunderstorms yesterday, we are not expecting any severe weather due to the cooler air taking over today. The warm and humid air played a big role in the severe weather Sunday.

Some areas north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas may break out of the rainfall this afternoon, but we are expecting another push of rain well into tonight as well as tomorrow morning. We should finally begin to see the rain taper off Tuesday afternoon with sunshine coming back Wednesday and Thursday.

Given the radar estimates of 2 to 3 inches of rain in many areas over the past 24 hours, and with the rain shifting south, it’s likely we will see some additional 2 to 3-inch accumulations near and south of I-20 in East Texas and Louisiana over the next 24 hours. While we aren’t under a Flash Flood Watch, the rain will likely lead to flooding of roads with poor drainage.

As far as temperatures Monday, it is likely highs will occur early in the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s, then all areas falling into the low and mid-50s this afternoon. In addition to the cooler temperatures, a breezy northeast wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour will make it feel colder. Don’t forget to grab a jacket as well as an umbrella if you are going to be outside at any point today.

Highs will be held in the 50s Tuesday under the final round of rain and clouds. With sunshine popping back out Wednesday, we should enjoy some quiet and comfortable weather midweek. Highs may push 70 degrees in some areas by Thursday.

A chance of rain will move back in Friday, right now it doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe weather threat with this system. Rain should wrap up early Saturday leaving us dry and comfortable for the upcoming weekend.