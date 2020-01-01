Rain likely Wednesday night and Thursday for most of the ArkLaTex

Rain increases over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday. Sunshine returns just in time of the weekend. More rain a slight possibility for the beginning of next week.

New Year’s Day was a cloudy and cool day around the ArkLaTex. We haven’t seen much rain but that will likely change Wednesday night and Thursday as an area of low pressure moves across the southeast half of Louisiana. Rain will increase from south to north as the low approaches Wednesday night. It will likely reach its peak in coverage and intensity over the southeast half of the area close to the low’s path during this time. The rain will become a little more scattered in nature as the low begins to move away from our area Thursday. The main upper-level disturbance will not move our area until sometime Friday. This means that we will likely continue to see plenty of clouds through Thursday night and much of Friday. A brief shower cannot be totally ruled out for Friday as this feature moves through.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Models continue to persistently show that the heaviest rain will fall over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana closer to the path of the main area of low pressure. These areas can expect to see rainfall totals of around one inch. Amounts could be much lighter as you look further northwest into Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. Here amounts will probably be well below one-half inch. Thunder continues to be a possibility with this system over the southeast part of the area, but severe weather is not expected.

A more sunny weather pattern returns to the ArkLaTex for the weekend and much of Monday. Look for a warming trend during these periods. Highs Saturday will be close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. We should return to the mid-60s for Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows during this stretch will warm from the low to mid-30s Saturday morning to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another fairly weak disturbance could bring another shot for rain early in the workweek. As of right now, it appears that most of this rain will fall Monday night. We will likely see high retreat back to the 50s for the middle of next week. Lows could dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The long-range outlook for the middle of the month is looking soggier. Check back to this article for my nightly live weather update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

Happy New Year!!

–Todd Warren

