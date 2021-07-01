Rain looking likely Friday with mainly dry weather this weekend

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex through Friday night. The weekend looks dry for most of the area. Rain returns for most of next week.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures ahead of the front Thursday night will be in the low to middle 70s. It will not be as hot Friday as the front moves through. Look for daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Look for rain to increase during the day Friday as the cold front moves through the area. Severe weather is looking highly unlikely, but we could see pockets of very heavy rain and gusty wind. The focus of the rain will gradually shift into the southern half of the area Friday evening and Friday night and will likely decrease in coverage and intensity. A lingering shower will be possible early Saturday. Morning clouds Saturday will likely give way to some afternoon sunshine for most of the area as drier air invades the ArkLaTex behind the front. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds for the Fourth of July with rain likely staying to the south of our area.

The moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will quickly return early next week. The chance of rain will likely begin Monday and reach its peak during the middle of next week as a weak upper-level disturbance settles over the southern Plains. Next week will end with warmer and drier conditions ahead of another cold front that could approach the area late next weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic. It is possible that it could become a hurricane and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. As of right now, it appears that it will stay well east of our area and won’t impact our weather.

Daytime temperatures will likely stay a little below normal for this time of year during most of the next ten days. Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend and will likely settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s next week as the rain threat returns. Overnight lows cool into the mid to upper 60s Saturday night. That won’t last long as lows will return to the middle 70s for most of next week.

–Todd Warren