Rain Monday morning with cool temperatures for the northern ArkLaTex, rain continues throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our stubborn cold front is now moving north across the ArkLaTex as a warm front, and that’s going to keep rain chances high through mid-morning north of I-20.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s, so I would recommend you grab a jacket as you leave home this morning. We are expecting a wide range of temperatures today as highs will be in the 70s along and south of I-20, and in the 50s across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southern Arkansas.

Forecast highs Monday

The steady rain across the northern ArkLaTex will taper off this morning and only a few isolated showers will remain this afternoon. Most areas will be dry after the noon hour.

It looks like most of us will catch a break from rain tonight and through the day tomorrow. Our next round of steady showers and thunderstorms will move in late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected.

The heaviest rain will arrive in the region as an upper-level low moves out of the Southwest and towards the ArkLaTex Thursday into Friday. This will drive a cold front into the region that will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms during this time frame. Much of the region will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain between now and Friday. Although the severe weather threat looks low, we will have to keep an eye on Thursday as we may see a threat develop in the upcoming days.

We will see a brief window for dry air to take over Saturday, but it won’t last long. Additional rainfall is on the way Sunday into early next week. 7-day accumulations look to be 3 to 5-inch range for much of the ArkLaTex.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.