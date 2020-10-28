Rain moves out Wednesday night giving way to an extended period of dry & cool weather

The rain will end across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler day. Sunshine returns Friday and will stick around for a while.

Wednesday was another cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have experienced some scattered showers around the area. Look for that rain to gradually end from west to east Wednesday evening. The wind will increase out of the west tonight at 10 to 20 mph. This will begin to pump in some much cooler air into our area. Look for overnight temperatures to dip into the low to middle 40s. Wind chill indices Thursday morning will likely be in the 30s. We could begin Thursday with a little sunshine over the southern half of the area. If we do, it won’t last long. Clouds will gradually cover all of the area for most of the day. This will make for a rather chilly day as daytime highs Thursday afternoon will likely struggle to make it into the low to middle 50s. The westerly wind will continue Thursday as well with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts approaching 30 mph in spots.

The clouds will finally move out of our area Thursday night making way for plenty of sunshine Friday. Temperatures will be warmer Friday but still below normal with highs in the low to middle 60s. Highs will likely stay in the 60s through the first half of next week. Overnight lows will also be rather chilly with morning temperatures beginning in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This would be some of the coldest air of the season so far.

Next week will likely end with more sunshine and above normal temperatures. Highs will likely return to the mid to upper 70s. Lows will likely return to the low to middle 50s. It is looking likely that we will stay dry through next week and possibly most of the following week.

Hurricane Zeta is beginning to impact the northern Gulf Coast. After landfall later today, the storm will quickly move to the northeast into Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. We will likely not see any impact from the storm. See the latest forecast and regional impacts below:

–Todd Warren