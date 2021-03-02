Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain moves through early Tuesday, with a warming trend tomorrow

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final push of rain is expected to come through this morning, with drier air bringing an end to the rainfall by this afternoon.

The area of low pressure that has been driving the rainfall the past 2 days is now moving into northeast Texas. It will trigger the final round of rain that will sweep through the area bringing scattered to widespread rain showers for the morning commute.

Expect accumulations will be on the light side, likely less than .25 inches. Enough to wet the roadways but not cause any other problems. No thunderstorms are expected. We may still have a light lingering shower in Arkansas or Louisiana early this afternoon but the sun should slowly return by the mid to late afternoon.

The sun will be arriving too late to bring us any kind of warm-up today. Expect sunrise temperatures in the low 40s, and the clouds and rain will hold us in the 40s through the morning. We may jump into the low and mid-50s this afternoon, but a cool north breeze of 10 miles per hour will keep highs 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

With the wet ground from recent rain, clearing skies, and cold temperatures in the forecast tonight we will have to be on the lookout for patchy to dense fog. Given that temperatures may drop to near or just below freezing in some areas we could see freezing fog which can put a glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses. This should be a short-lived issue as the sun will quickly warm us up tomorrow.

Forecast lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Wednesday and Thursday will bring wonderful weather. Highs will be near average Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s under sunny skies. Thursday we will enjoy lots of sun as well with highs touching 70 degrees in some areas.

Our next cold front will dip into the ArkLaTex Friday. There will be an increasing chance of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms as we move through the day. No severe weather is expected, and rainfall accumulations will be light so no flash flood concerns are expected.

Dry air will take over Saturday morning bringing a comfortable weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. We should have plenty of sun Saturday, but an increase in clouds will leave us mostly cloudy Sunday into Monday. Beyond the 7-day our next chance of rain will come Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

