Rain possible Friday morning.. pleasant weekend.. strong cold front brings cold air next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a cold front bringing scattered showers across the northern ArkLaTex this morning. Expect rain to move south with the front this morning. Accumulations will be light. less than a tenth of an inch in most areas today.

1-hour radar loop

The majority of the rain will fall east of the ArkLaTex, but as the tail end of the cold front moves south through the morning, we may see a narrow band of showers move south with it through Shreveport/Bossier and eventually to Natchitoches. Rain chances will be highest through noon mainly across southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. The majority of the day will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Temperatures will be mild to pleasant today. At sunrise we will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We won’t see much of a warm-up north of I-20 where we’ll top out in the low 60s in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southern Arkansas.

Locations along I-20 and to the south will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind will turn from the south to the northwest behind the front with speeds at 10 miles per hour.

Friday forecast highs

If you have outdoor plans this evening and tonight we’ll feel some cool air drop in behind the front after sunset. Lows will dip into the 40s setting up a chilly start to your Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, and in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

A strong Arctic front is on the way early next week. We will be warm Monday with slight rain chances through the day. The majority of the rain with this system will move in Tuesday. Look for warm Tuesday morning temperatures to fall into the 40s during the afternoon. At this point no severe weather is expected. Cool air will stick around for much of next week.

Extended forecast

