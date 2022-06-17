The chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around for one more day. The heat intensifies next week with highs in the triple digits the entire week. A little rain will be possible by the end of next week.

A hot weekend: We ended the week today with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and a few isolated t’showers. Temperatures Friday morning began in the middle 70s over most of the area. We have warmed back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures this weekend. Lows both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A little rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky Friday night the isolated areas of rain that have developed today will quickly end after sunset. Look for the mix of sunshine and clouds to begin the day Saturday. We will once again see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop during the heat of the afternoon. Those areas of rain will likely end Saturday evening. Once that rain ends, it could be a while before any rain returns. The weekend will end with plenty of sunshine for Father’s Day.

Futurecast updated every hour

Don’t expect much rain: Given the isolated nature of the rain that is expected, it looks like it will be feast or famine when it comes to our final rainfall amounts. It is possible that much, if not most of the area will stay totally dry. Those areas that do get some rain could receive anywhere from ¼ to ½”.

A week of triple-digit heat? It still looks like a large area of upper-level high pressure will eventually settle near or right over the ArkLaTex by the beginning of next week. This will likely result in even hotter temperatures. Models are in good agreement at this point that we could see highs in the 100 to 102-degree range. Heat Index values will likely be in the range of 105 to 110. We could see the ridge weaken a little and settle to our west by the end of the week. This will allow a chance for a stray afternoon storm to return by next weekend. As of right now, I see the potential of seeing at least 8 consecutive days of triple-digit heat. The last time we had a streak that long was August of 2015.