Rain possible this weekend and increases early next week

The chance for scattered thundershowers will begin this weekend. The rain will become more widespread starting Monday. The chance of rain will stick around for more than a week with slightly below normal temperatures.

Friday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s. The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning once again in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will once again see the low clouds develop over the area late Friday night. They will gradually mix in with some sunshine during the day Saturday. We will have a slight chance for a few isolated thundershowers mainly over the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. That rain will likely end Saturday evening and we will likely stay mostly cloudy Saturday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with a slightly better chance for the isolated afternoon thundershower. Rain chances Sunday will once again be highest over the southern half of the area.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase for all of the area Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance settles into the middle of the country. Thanks to an upper-ridge to our east possibly expanding to the west some, we might see the rain threat decrease a little Wednesday and Thursday. The threat of rain will likely increase once again Friday and then decrease a little next weekend. We could see rain stay in the forecast into the middle of the following week.

Models still indicate that rainfall totals will probably be between one to two inches over most of the area. Amounts of two to three inches will be possible especially over the northern and southern edges of the area.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

The good news with the rain is that it shouldn’t cause any flooding concerns with the amount expected. Severe weather chances are also looking to be rather isolated. The clouds and rain will keep daytime temperatures slightly below normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren