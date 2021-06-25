Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain possible this weekend and increases early next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The chance for scattered thundershowers will begin this weekend.  The rain will become more widespread starting Monday.  The chance of rain will stick around for more than a week with slightly below normal temperatures.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Friday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s.  The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning once again in the mid to upper 70s.  Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 90s.  

Futurecast shows that we will once again see the low clouds develop over the area late Friday night.  They will gradually mix in with some sunshine during the day Saturday.  We will have a slight chance for a few isolated thundershowers mainly over the southern half of the area Saturday afternoon and evening.  That rain will likely end Saturday evening and we will likely stay mostly cloudy Saturday night.  Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with a slightly better chance for the isolated afternoon thundershower.  Rain chances Sunday will once again be highest over the southern half of the area.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase for all of the area Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance settles into the middle of the country.  Thanks to an upper-ridge to our east possibly expanding to the west some, we might see the rain threat decrease a little Wednesday and Thursday. The threat of rain will likely increase once again Friday and then decrease a little next weekend.  We could see rain stay in the forecast into the middle of the following week.

Models still indicate that rainfall totals will probably be between one to two inches over most of the area.  Amounts of two to three inches will be possible especially over the northern and southern edges of the area.  

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

The good news with the rain is that it shouldn’t cause any flooding concerns with the amount expected.  Severe weather chances are also looking to be rather isolated.  The clouds and rain will keep daytime temperatures slightly below normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss