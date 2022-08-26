Lows Tomorrow

Rain, rain go away! Come again another day. Of course, that’s a children’s rhyme that is certainly not leading to any dry weather around here lately. But our recent weather has been delivering below normal temperatures. But, will that continue? Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s through the middle of next week and afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. When we look back on the summer, our current temperatures are quite nice.

But, there is another very wet period on the way and it will repeat what we have seen the last few days. High pressure will build westward into the southeastern United States over the weekend. At the same time, an upper-level trough of low pressure will begin to move out of the Rockies and head our way. And, a disturbance will begin to move up the Texas coast toward the Louisiana coast. It will be sending plentiful moisture our way. If you mix it all together, the weekend will be ruled by numerous showers and thunderstorms. However, most of the activity will be during the day.

In contrast, the weather pattern for next week will be a totally different story. At this time, it looks to be a repeat of what we experienced earlier this week. There should be numerous rain and storm events both day and night starting next Tuesday and lasting possibly through your Labor Day weekend. Add to that scenario, a cold front diving southward toward us Tuesday night through Wednesday. We could probably declare this a messy and wet forecast. But, remember this: rain, rain go away! Come again another day. Who knows, maybe it will work.