The threat of some scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next few days with a gradual warming trend. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far are possible by the middle of next week. Rain could return by the end of next week.

Pinpoint Doppler

A few days of normal temperatures: We will take a break from the heat for a few days. Temperatures Thursday have struggled to make it into the 80s over most of the area thanks to lots of clouds and rain. Temperatures will likely stay slightly below normal Friday. Look for lows to be in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 80s. A warming trend will begin this weekend with highs returning to the lower 90s.

Rain to be possible but scattered: Futurecast shows that we will see lots of clouds over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. A shower will be possible but most of the area will be dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a few scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms possible. Again, most of the area will likely remain dry. Rain will remain possible this weekend but will remain rather scattered.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

The heat will return: Upper-level high pressure will build back over our area by the first half of next week. This will shut off any rain and bring back the heat. Daytime highs will warm to some of the hottest of the year so far as temperatures will likely soar into the middle 90s. Overnight lows will warm from the 60s this weekend to the low to middle 70s. The ridge will shift back to the west by the end of next week. Fortunately, that means that we will likely see the chance of rain return and more normal temperatures. Highs will retreat back to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will ease into the upper 60s to lower 70s.



The first depression of the season: The National Hurricane Center still indicates that we will likely see a tropical depression form in the next few days over the extreme SE Gulf of Mexico or NW Caribbean. If it does form, it will not pose a threat to the ArkLaTex as it will move to the northeast and eventually cross southern Florida and then head out into the Atlantic. Thanks to some rather strong upper-level winds above this disturbance, it likely won’t become too strong. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Alex.