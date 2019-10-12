Rain returning to some areas Sunday.. heavy rain possible Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cooler temperatures will stick around Sunday, but a chance of rain showers will return, with rain expected to be around through the middle of the week.

We do have a few rain showers developing this evening south of Interstate-20, and any accumulations through tonight will remain light. We will see a chance of rain overnight mainly across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana.

1-hour regional radar loop

Low temperatures tonight will be chilly, as we fall into the low 40s north of I-30, into the mid 40s in Texarkana, and most areas of east Texas and Louisiana will be in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Saturday night into Sunday morning forecast low temperatures

Rain will continue to develop in the warmer air south of the ArkLaTex and then drift into our counties and parishes as we move through the day Sunday. Expect to see a few scattered showers in east Texas and Louisiana. It looks like most of the rain will stay south of I-30. Accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch most likely, so it won’t be a washout or an all-day rain.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. In fact, the warmest temperatures may be across Oklahoma and Arkansas where we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day.

This pattern of lightly scattered showers will continue Monday with highs returning to the upper 70s as a warm front moves into the region.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, with another shot of rain early Wednesday as our next cold front moves across the ArkLaTex. There is the potential we could see heavy rain Tuesday with some forecast models showing 2 to 3 inches over the middle of the ArkLaTex.

We will be dry most of the day Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures feeling great behind our midweek front. Highs will be in the 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the 50s.

