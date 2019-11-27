Rain returns for Thanksgiving; strong thunderstorms possible Saturday

After a stormy Tuesday evening, the weather is much quieter for Wednesday. This morning, temperatures are continuing to drop over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s to the north to 50s in the south.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Wednesday

As we continue an active weather pattern, more showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning Thanksgiving. It will not rain all day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, scattered rain showers will be possible. As of now, the better chances of rain will fall over the northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex.

The next major storm system will arrive on Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Thunderstorms will likely arrive in the morning and early afternoon hours. The main threats will be damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two. We will keep you advised.

The next seven days

