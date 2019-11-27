Rain returns for Thanksgiving; strong thunderstorms possible Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a stormy Tuesday evening, the weather is much quieter for Wednesday. This morning, temperatures are continuing to drop over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s to the north to 50s in the south.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Wednesday

As we continue an active weather pattern, more showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning Thanksgiving. It will not rain all day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, scattered rain showers will be possible. As of now, the better chances of rain will fall over the northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex.

The next major storm system will arrive on Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Thunderstorms will likely arrive in the morning and early afternoon hours. The main threats will be damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two. We will keep you advised.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 48°

Thursday

55° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 55° 52°

Friday

70° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 70° 62°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 71° 47°

Sunday

60° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 37°

Monday

56° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 36°

Tuesday

63° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 63° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories