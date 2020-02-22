Rain returns late Sunday.. continues Monday before dry pattern sets up for several days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday turned into a great day for a few Mardi Gras parades, as we did see plenty of sun and temperatures in the 50s. It will be warmer in the upcoming days, but a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Sunday and Monday.

Mid and upper-level clouds are increasing ahead of our next disturbance which is now bringing rain in the desert Southwest. Clouds will continue to increase overnight which will keep our lows above freezing, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and most areas will be dry through at least mid-morning. Expect a few rain showers to develop along the I-30 corridor late in the morning with rain gradually pushing south into the afternoon.

In Shreveport and across the I-20 corridor, rain may develop early in the afternoon but any accumulations will be on the light side through Sunday evening. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity Sunday night into Monday morning.

We may see a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning but no severe weather is expected.

A south breeze off the Gulf will help warm highs to normal levels, in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday with most areas warming into the 60s Monday.

Sunday forecast highs

Dry weather will return Tuesday with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Arctic air will be pulled in late Tuesday into Wednesday behind a passing cold front.

Wednesday is looking to be a cold and breezy day with another round of cold temperatures Thursday before we gradually warm up heading into Friday and the weekend.

The very good news is we will likely see a much needed extended break from rain Tuesday through next weekend. This will allow our lakes and river levels to drop after 2 weeks of heavy rainfall. Rainfall accumulations Sunday/Monday will average around half an inch in most areas.

