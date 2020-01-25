Rain returns Saturday night with more chances later next week

Saturday afternoon, clouds are beginning to increase. Right now, the ArkLaTex is blanketed with high-level clouds. Clouds will continue to increase tonight. A weak disturbance in Texas will produce some rain tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Next week, we will an up and down forecast. Sunday’s rain will clear out by the afternoon. The sun will peek out for Monday. As the progressive continues, another low-pressure wave will pass through on Tuesday. Following its passage, we will see some clearing for Wednesday.

Models begin to become a little uncertain for Thursday and Friday. The third disturbance will produce an area of low pressure in the Gulf. As of now, it seems that better rain coverage will occur to the south of the ArkLaTex. Models aren’t handling temperatures with the setup well. The rain will move out for the weekend.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 49°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 62° 49°

Sunday

56° / 45°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 40% 56° 45°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 45°

Tuesday

56° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 56° 43°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 53° 39°

Thursday

52° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 52° 39°

Friday

55° / 40°
Few showers
Few showers 40% 55° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

10 PM
Showers
40%
52°

53°

11 PM
Showers
50%
53°

52°

12 AM
Showers
60%
52°

51°

1 AM
Showers
60%
51°

51°

2 AM
Showers
60%
51°

50°

3 AM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

4 AM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

5 AM
Showers
60%
50°

50°

6 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

52°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

52°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

54°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
56°

