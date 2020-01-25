Rain returns Saturday night with more chances later next week

Saturday afternoon, clouds are beginning to increase. Right now, the ArkLaTex is blanketed with high-level clouds. Clouds will continue to increase tonight. A weak disturbance in Texas will produce some rain tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Next week, we will an up and down forecast. Sunday’s rain will clear out by the afternoon. The sun will peek out for Monday. As the progressive continues, another low-pressure wave will pass through on Tuesday. Following its passage, we will see some clearing for Wednesday.

Models begin to become a little uncertain for Thursday and Friday. The third disturbance will produce an area of low pressure in the Gulf. As of now, it seems that better rain coverage will occur to the south of the ArkLaTex. Models aren’t handling temperatures with the setup well. The rain will move out for the weekend.

The next seven days

