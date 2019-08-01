Rain returns this weekend with cooler temperatures

Heat and humidity to stick around Friday. A slight chance for rain Friday will increase this weekend. Near normal temperatures again next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s. Daytime highs once again climbed into the low to mid 90s. A few weakening areas of rain have moved into the northeastern half of the area. Look for another rather typical early August day Friday. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will also see a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall chances for most of the area will be 20% or less. Look for lows Friday morning to begin in the low to mid 70s. Daytime highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s. See the latest on possible rain from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Expect rainfall chances to increase Friday night and this weekend. The upper level ridge that has limited the rain for the past few days will shift enough to the west that a series of disturbances will move from north to south on the east side of the ridge and bring a decent shot for some showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. As if right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the western half of the area. Most of the area will see less than an inch of rain. We could see totals of one to two inches over the northwest edge of the area.

Rain potential through Monday

Rainfall will likely stick around but will become much more isolated for most of next week. It now appears that we will see the near normal temperatures stick around through next week. Look for daytime highs to settle back into the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid 70s.

Average high/low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

