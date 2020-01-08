Rain returns Thursday followed by severe storms Friday night

Look for clouds and some scattered showers to return Thursday. Severe storms still look likely for Friday evening and Friday night. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend with another warm-up next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Changes are on the way starting Thursday. A large upper-level trough will develop over the western half of the country. This will cause clouds to return to the area Wednesday night. Those clouds could begin to drop some rain Thursday in the form of some scattered showers. Despite the clouds, temperatures Thursday will stay well above normal. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Thursday morning will not be as cold as we bottom out in the low 50s.

The main upper-level disturbance will move east Friday pushing a cold front through our area Friday night. Thunderstorms will erupt Friday afternoon just west of the ArkLaTex late Friday afternoon. These storms will move across the area Friday evening and Friday night. Given the amount of moisture that we will have in place as well as the vigorous upper-level support, severe weather is looking likely. All severe weather threats will be possible. The biggest concern will be damaging wind. We will also have the potential of seeing several tornadoes embedded within this line. Another concern could develop late Friday afternoon as it is possible that a few discreet storms could form ahead of the main line. If these do form, they will bring an additional tornado threat. The Storm Prediction Center still classifies our risk for this period as ‘enhanced’ meaning we will likely see several severe weather reports as a result of the storms. There is a chance that this could be upgraded to ‘moderate’ before Friday arrives. Given the overnight timing for much of the area, be sure that you have the means available to receive any warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

In addition to the storm threat, we will also receive some heavy rain. Models indicate that we could receive more than 2″ of rain for much of the area. A few reports in excess of 3″ will be possible. Flash flooding will be possible, but any issues should be rather isolated given the dry conditions that we have experienced over the past several months.

Colder air will briefly return to our area for the weekend. Any rain should quickly end Saturday but we will stay mostly cloudy and windy. Temperatures Saturday will likely fall into the 40s. Expect the clouds to decrease Saturday night and Sunday. Lows Saturday night will plunge into the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Another warm-up will follow with temperatures returning to the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle of next week. That will set the stage for more rain and maybe some thunder as another cold front moves in next Wednesday. I don’t expect any severe weather at this time, but that could change. The weather pattern could become colder for the last half of the month. I’ll discuss the details and have the latest on Friday severe weather in my nightly live weather update at 8:30 pm. You can watch by coming back to this article.

–Todd Warren