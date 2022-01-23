Rain returns to much of the ArkLaTex Monday

The cool temperatures will stick around through most of the next week with rain looking likely for much of the ArkLaTex Monday. Most of the rest of the week is looking cool and dry with another chance of rain late next weekend.

Sunday has been another sunny day over the ArkLaTex. We got off to a cold start Sunday morning with low temperatures mainly in the 20s. It was a much warmer Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming into the 50s and lower 60s. The warming trend will end Monday as another disturbance moves through the area. Lows Monday morning will not be as cold as we begin in the 30s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will only warm into the 50s.

Futurecast shows the impacts that an upper-level disturbance will bring as it moves through the area. Clouds will increase over the southern half of the area late Sunday night. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Monday with areas of rain looking likely for most of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Most models agree that the rain will likely be more isolated over the northern half of the area. The rain will continue into Monday night before coming to an end. Tuesday will begin with lots of clouds and will end with the return of some sunshine.

The rest of the week will feature an abundant supply of sunshine and rather cool temperatures. Look for highs to mainly be in the 50s with 40s possible Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Another weak disturbance will approach the area next weekend and will bring a warming trend and our next chance of rain next Sunday and possibly Monday. More rain could be possible by the middle of next week. Futurecast shows that our first disturbance will bring the highest rainfall totals to the southern half of the area where amounts of ½ to 1” will be possible.