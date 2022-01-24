Rain returns to the ArkLaTex Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the day with dry weather, but a chance of rain showers will be arriving in Texas and Louisiana late this morning through tonight. It looks doubtful we will have any rain across the I-30 corridor, but rain can’t be ruled out as far north as Texarkana.

We will be dry and chilly for much of the morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s. Clouds will increase through the morning with rain developing in deep east Texas by late morning, with showers spreading across much of the I-20 corridor in Texas and Louisiana by the afternoon. The northern ArkLaTex will see scattered clouds but remain dry through tonight, with rain ending in all other areas overnight. No severe weather is expected, and the chance of thunderstorms will be confined to areas near Toledo Bend Reservoir.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s where rain is expected today, and temperatures will reach the low 60s across the northern ArkLaTex where we will likely stay dry. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This rain won’t help out too much with the drought, but we’ll take what we can get. Rainfall accumulations will be between a quarter and half an inch along and south of I-20.

It will remain cool for much of the week. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow, with colder air arriving with a mostly dry cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday highs will be in the 40s.

One note of interest, there may be some precipitation that develops as an area of low pressure approaches the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any precipitation that manages to fall may be of the winter variety, including some snow flurries. This chance looks very low at the moment but is something we will monitor.

It will stay cool through Friday, with a dry weekend on the way. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for the upcoming weekend.