Rain returns tonight into midweek; temperatures turn colder

A mild afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Winds are breezy out of the southwest pumping the moisture in. Later tonight, we will see rain on the increase. The cold front will slowly move to the south.

The cold front will reach Interstate 30 near sunrise. The front will continue a slow movement towards Interstate 20 by noon. Severe weather is not expected. However, we could see a few thunderstorms develop within some of the rain. Tuesday night, the rain will continue to push south.

The setup is similar to last week. However, rainfall amounts will be much lighter than last week’s 4-7″. The rain will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. At the end of the rain event, rain totals will average between 1-2″. The heavier totals will fall south of Interstate 20. The sun will return for Friday and Saturday. The wet start to 2020 will continue for next Sunday with more rain. Below, you can find the latest information on the rivers.

The next seven days
7-Day & Hourly

Monday

70° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 70° 64°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 70% 68° 45°

Wednesday

53° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 41°

Thursday

45° / 32°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 60% 45° 32°

Friday

50° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 50° 34°

Saturday

54° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 54° 48°

Sunday

58° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 58° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

2 PM
Rain
70%
68°

66°

3 PM
Rain
70%
66°

62°

4 PM
Rain
60%
62°

