Rain returns tonight into midweek; temperatures turn colder

A mild afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Winds are breezy out of the southwest pumping the moisture in. Later tonight, we will see rain on the increase. The cold front will slowly move to the south.

The cold front will reach Interstate 30 near sunrise. The front will continue a slow movement towards Interstate 20 by noon. Severe weather is not expected. However, we could see a few thunderstorms develop within some of the rain. Tuesday night, the rain will continue to push south.

The setup is similar to last week. However, rainfall amounts will be much lighter than last week’s 4-7″. The rain will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. At the end of the rain event, rain totals will average between 1-2″. The heavier totals will fall south of Interstate 20. The sun will return for Friday and Saturday. The wet start to 2020 will continue for next Sunday with more rain. Below, you can find the latest information on the rivers.

The next seven days

