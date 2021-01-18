Rain returns Tuesday with off and on chances continuing for the next week

Rain will be in the forecast for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will be above normal despite the rain. Several inches of rain is expected during the next week.

The work week got off to a pleasant start Monday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs soared into the mid to upper 60s.

A large upper-level disturbance will develop over the southwestern part of the country setting up a rather soggy weather pattern that will linger for most of the week ahead. Rain will likely return to the area Monday night and Tuesday in the form of scattered showers. The rain will briefly become more isolated in nature Wednesday. Temperatures over the next few days will be rather cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thanks to the clouds and rain, overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain chances will increase once again Thursday and Friday as the SW US disturbance weakens and moves across the southern half of the country. We could see some heavy rain during this period with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is looking unlikely at this time. The rain threat will decrease Saturday as this first disturbance moves to our east.

The reprieve from the rain won’t last long. A second and stronger disturbance will approach and move across our area Sunday and Monday. This system will likely bring some thunderstorms and heavy rain. Models indicate that if you add up all of the rain from now through next Monday, totals could reach amounts of two to four inches. If we see any severe weather from the second system, it will likely occur next Monday.

As of right now, the longer-range outlook that includes the last week of January is looking a bit drier. Temperatures should be near or slightly above normal. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren