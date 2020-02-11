Live Now
Rain showers and cold temperatures Tuesday.. one more push of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s good news, bad news with the weather pattern today and tomorrow. It’s looking like the rain won’t be as heavy Tuesday, but we still anticipate heavy rain picking up late tonight and tomorrow which will keep the threat of flash flooding going.

Rain is going to be on the increase this morning as another batch of showers and isolated storms has developed to our southwest. This rain will be light to moderate.

Temperatures are running in the 40s and 50s as colder air is taking over behind a front that is south of the ArkLaTex. Due to the cooler air we won’t see as many thunderstorms today, and there is no severe weather threat. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday forecast highs
It now looks like the heavier rain totals will begin shifting north of I-20 today through tomorrow morning. Additional rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Roadway flooding could become a major issue for the Wednesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service is considering adding more counties along I-30 to the Flash Flood Watch due to the heavier rain threat shifting north tonight and tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Drier air will return to the region Thursday and Friday, which is a great thing because we are in for additional rain this weekend and next week. The weekend rain isn’t looking heavy or widespread. Unfortunately, several days of rain are likely early next week which could renew flash flood concerns for much of the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday

50° / 45°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 50° 45°

Wednesday

53° / 41°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 53° 41°

Thursday

54° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 54° 32°

Friday

53° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 33°

Saturday

62° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 62° 51°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 69° 58°

Monday

72° / 59°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 72° 59°

50°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

8 AM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

9 AM
Rain
90%
49°

48°

10 AM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

11 AM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

12 PM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

2 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

3 PM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

4 PM
Rain
90%
48°

48°

5 PM
Rain
90%
48°

47°

6 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

7 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

8 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

9 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

12 AM
Rain
90%
47°

46°

1 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

2 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

3 AM
Rain
80%
46°

46°

4 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

5 AM
Rain
90%
46°

