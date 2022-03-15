SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hopefully you were able to get some sleep overnight and the storms didn’t cause too much trouble! The severe weather threat has ended, but rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue today, so grab an umbrella and something with long sleeves as you head out into the world.

Current radar 1-hour loop

Today’s chance for rain: Your sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s. An area of low pressure moving across the ArkLaTex will keep the chance of rain going on and off today. The morning showers and isolated storms will mainly impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex (I-30 and surrounding areas), with the chance for rain shifting south into the remainder of the ArkLaTex (I-20 and Toledo Bend region) during the day. The rain won’t be particularly heavy or widespread, so if you have errands or things to do outside you should be able to squeeze those in between showers.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Today’s temperatures: Persistent cloud cover and a breezy northwest wind will keep our temperatures feeling cool, but only about 5 degrees below average for the date as highs will be in the mid-60s. The wind will gust between 10 and 15 miles per hour this afternoon, breezy but not overly windy.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

Dry weather before rain returns late Thursday and early Friday: The chance of rain will end this evening and overnight with lows in the 40s. Spring weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s each day.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. The threat of severe weather will be low with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Most of this activity will be during the overnight hours with rain quickly ending Friday morning with temperatures cooling into the 60s for a day.

Pleasant and dry weekend: Find something to do outside this weekend as the weather will be PERFECT. Friday’s cold front will drop our humidity and set us up for sunshine throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday.

Stormy pattern next week: Soak up that sunshine this weekend, as next week will start on a stormy note. A series of disturbances will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. Severe weather is looking possible, especially late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated!