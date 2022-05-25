SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of severe weather has been decreasing overnight as the strongest storms passed south of the ArkLaTex. A cold front will move through this morning keeping the chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms going through the mid to late morning. We may see additional rain develop later this afternoon.

Pinpoint Doppler

The Flood Watch that was in effect has been canceled as we haven’t come close to the expected 2 to 4 inches of rain in most areas. Radar estimates a few areas have received over 1 inch of rain, so there may be some high water on roads that typically drain poorly.

The upper level low driving this cold front through the region will slowly move north across the ArkLaTex throughout the day. While the rain is expected to taper off in most areas by the late morning, the presence of the low may trigger a few additional showers or thunderstorms later today. The threat of severe weather remains very low. The Storm Prediction Center shows a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather, as 1 or 2 storms this morning could bring a high wind gust south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. Severe weather is not expected with any redevelopment after the noon hour.

Severe weather risk today

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Rain and clouds will bring comfortable temperatures today: The cold front this weekend and now today have done a great job at keeping the heat and humidity away this week. This will continue today as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy with a west and southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and occasional gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Pleasant weather Thursday and Friday: The low will keep a very slight chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies across the northern ArkLaTex Thursday which will hold highs in the low to mid-70s in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Sunshine is expected to return across much of Texas and Louisiana which will warm us to near 80 degrees. It will remain breezy but it should be a great day to get back outside if the rain keeps you stuck inside today.

Mostly sunny skies will return to all areas Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Hot and dry Memorial Day weekend: No change to the weekend outlook as high pressure will start to push down on us and heat our temperatures into the low 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. The weather will remain dry through at least Monday, with only a slight chance of rain nearing the region by the middle of next week.