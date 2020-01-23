Rain showers likely Thursday morning with sun returning in upcoming days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another morning commute with rain is expected, but we won’t have to deal with any winter precipitation this morning. 


A warm front and cold front combo is now bringing a final push of rain across the region. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected.  

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.


Temperatures range from the mid-30s in Arkansas, Oklahoma, to the 40s along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana. Rain will gradually taper off through the day, and drier air will return behind the passing front. It will remain chilly, but highs will be in the 40s and 50s, higher than the 30-degree highs we felt yesterday. 


Look for rain to taper off during the day, but we will likely see a few lingering showers early this afternoon and then stay mostly cloudy through the evening. A slow clearing will move in tonight with lows falling into the 30s. A brief freeze may be possible north of I-30.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.


Sunshine will return Friday and Saturday with cold mornings and cool afternoons with highs in the 50s and low 60s.  


A chance of showers will move in Sunday, this rain looks to be light, but keep an eye on the weather pattern if you have any outdoor plans.


We will be dry and warm Monday ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

