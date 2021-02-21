Rain showers to increase tonight; spring-like warmth ahead midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – The rapid pace of the snowmelt continues in the ArkLaTex. For areas along and south of Interstate 20, temperatures have pushed into the lower and middle 60s. Clouds continue to increase for the area. This evening, a weak cold front will produce some showers. With not much low-level moisture around, rainfall totals will average between a tenth to a quarter inch.

For Monday, sunshine will make its return, and temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday, winds will shift to the southwest. As a result, temperatures are expected to skyrocket! Last week, temperatures were stuck in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will feel like a spring afternoon in the 60s and 70s!

By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorms will return. First, the rain will make its return for Thursday afternoon and evening! It is possible to see rain linger into Friday. The front will stall to our south. On Saturday, the front will back up to the north as a warm front as provide more rain. A stronger system will lead to more rain for Sunday. Through next Sunday, it is possible to see several inches of rain. However, models are still unsure of the timing of both rain chances!

Rainfall totals through next weekend

The next seven days