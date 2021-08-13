Rain still looking promising this weekend with cooler temperatures

The threat of rain will be on the increase around the ArkLaTex from late tonight through the weekend resulting in below-normal temperatures. More normal temperatures return late next week as rain chances diminish. The tropics remain active with Fred and eventually Grace.

1-hour radar loop

Friday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon we have warmed into the middle 90s. A few areas of rain have developed but they remain very isolated. Saturday will begin with above-normal morning lows in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will range from the low 90s north to the middle 90s south.

Futurecast shows that strong storms that develop to the north of our area Friday afternoon should weaken and possibly move into the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Friday night. More storms will develop over the area Saturday afternoon and gradually spread south. This activity will likely end Saturday evening. Rain is looking promising once again Sunday, but we likely see it be more scattered in nature. We could see a decent chance of rain continue for our area through Tuesday.

Another area of upper-level high pressure will develop near the Gulf Coast late next week. This will likely cause the threat of rain to decrease and become much more isolated. It will also result in the return of more normal temperatures. Daytime highs will settle in the lower 90s by the end of the weekend. They will likely return to the middle 90s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will likely not change much in the next 10 days as we will remain in the middle 70s. It is possible that we could see a small increase in the rain threat by the end of next weekend.

The tropics remain active. Tropical Depression Fred will likely become Tropical Storm Fred this weekend as it moves east of Florida. Landfall is expected early next week over the Florida panhandle. Fred will not impact the ArkLaTex. Tropical Storm Grace will likely develop out in the Atlantic. It will likely move on a path close to Fred’s but further east. It could threaten Florida by the end of next week. Grace will also not bring any impacts to our area. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren