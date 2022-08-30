The chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorms will decrease for the next few days and then increase once again for the Labor Day weekend. At least some rain will stay in the forecast through most of next week with below-normal temperatures.

Rain temporarily becomes more isolated: Scattered showers and thunderstorms returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. While the chance of rain will continue, we will likely not see as much coverage from now through Friday. Futurecast shows that the rain that has developed today will likely end this evening. An isolated shower or thundershower will be possible Wednesday afternoon. This activity will end Wednesday evening. We will likely see similar conditions on both Thursday and Friday. We could start to see an uptick in the rain coverage Friday, but most models indicate that it should remain rather isolated.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rather hot but still below normal: Since the rain will be more isolated and we will likely see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds, temperatures will be on the hot side for the next few days. Look for daytime highs to be in the low to middle 90s over most of the area. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Slightly cooler air should return by Friday and the Labor Day weekend as clouds and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to increase once again.

Labor Day weekend rain: It still appears that we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms over most of the ArkLaTex at some point during the Labor Day weekend. As of right now, rain chances will be highest Sunday and should decrease starting Labor Day. That doesn’t mean that the entire weekend will be a washout. If you have some outdoor plans this weekend, just be aware that we could see a few downpours that could last a good ½ hour to an hour. Rain will stay in the forecast for most of next week, but it will be very scattered.

How much rain? While we will see at least some chance of rain every day for the next ten days, we will likely not get as much rain as you might think. Most locations will see around an inch of rain. Obviously, given the scattered nature of the rain. Locations that manage to experience the scattered activity more often could see quite a bit more.

Tropics: It still looks promising that we could see a tropical storm or two develop in the Atlantic in the next week. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as if any of these disturbances will make it into the Gulf of Mexico and threaten the ArkLaTex. If fact, it is looking doubtful that they will threaten any part of the United States.