Rain threat ends Sunday evening with sunshine & cooler temperatures Monday

A cold front that has produced some rain around the ArkLaTex will move out of the area Drier and cooler air returns to start the week. Rain still looks likely for Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine returns Friday with the coldest air of the season possible next weekend.

Sunday has proven to be a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex as a cold front moves through the area. The front has produced and will continue to trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms as it moves through the area. Temperatures have slowly warmed into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will likely begin Thanksgiving week with cooler temperatures. Look for lows Monday morning to begin in the low to middle 40s. We will see daytime highs struggle to make it back into the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that any rain over the ArkLaTex will likely end Sunday evening and we will then clear out from north to south during the night. Expect lots of sunshine over the area Monday, a clear sky Monday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Tuesday as we begin another warming trend. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. A breezy south wind will combine with the sunshine to warm us up into the lower 70s.

Our next disturbance will then bring rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thanksgiving day. The rain could be heavy at times, but rainfall totals are not expected to be as heavy as was indicated last week since this system is now expected to move out of our area Thursday night. Expect totals to be in the range of ½ to 1”.

Drier and colder air will settle into the area next weekend with sunshine. Lows will fall back into the low to middle 30s with some 20s possible. Daytime highs will ease back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next chance for rain will likely return to the area by the middle part of next week.

-Todd Warren