Rain threat increases Wednesday and decreases for the Fourth of July

Scattered storms to increase in numbers Wednesday. Rain will be possible for the Fourth of July but should end early in the evening. Hot and humid conditions return for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s. We did see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the area. This activity will end Tuesday evening.

Expect the chance for scattered thunderstorms to increase for most of the area Wednesday. Rain chances will be highest over the southern half of the area. Wednesday morning temperatures will once again begin in the low 70s. Daytime highs will not be quite as warm as we talk about in the upper 80s. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

Upper level high-pressure will begin to increase over the region starting Thursday. We will still see at least a slight chance for a scattered thunderstorm over the northern half of the area Thursday. Any activity that does develop should quickly and Thursday evening. Look for daytime highs to be near 90 degrees.

Upper level high-pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for Friday and the weekend. Expect above normal temperatures during this period with overnight lows in the mid-70s and daytime highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values during this time will likely surpass 100°. The upper ridge will likely begin to weaken early next week. This will allow at least a slight chance for rain to return to the forecast. Look for the heat however to continue. Highs next week will likely stay in the low to mid-90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s.

Average high and low temperature for today’s date: 92/72.

—Todd Warren.

