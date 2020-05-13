1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Perkins to hold briefing on Shreveport’s transition into Phase 1 Gov. Edwards gives latest COVID-19 briefing as businesses prepare to reopen

Rain threat to increase for the next several days..several inches possible in the coming week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The chance of rain will increase as we move towards and into the weekend. Models are now in better agreement that we have the potential for some impressive rainfall totals in the next week. Temperatures to stay warm despite the rain.

The Latest Weather Authority Video Update:

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. That will likely change in the next few days. Thunderstorms will likely develop along a dry line well to our west this afternoon and evening. That activity will be falling apart as it moves into the NW edge of the area early Thursday morning. It will leave behind a boundary that will serve as the focus for some scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Not all of us will see rain Thursday but we will likely see better coverage with the storms than what we have seen today. Temperatures Thursday will begin in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see daytime highs climb back to the low to middle 80s.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Rain is looking even more promising for Friday and the weekend as a very slow-moving upper-level disturbance moves into our area. Models are now agreeing pretty well that this system could stall very close to our area. This will bring a very good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms into next week. Since this stall is now forecast to occur near our area, we could be looking at an entire May’s worth of rainfall in the coming week. It’s possible that we could be looking at three to five inches of rain with isolated totals of six inches possible. The severe weather risk with this scenario still looks to be somewhat limited as upper-level winds should stay rather light. We can’t totally rule out a severe storm or two, but widespread severe storms are looking unlikely.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We should see the amount of rain begin to decrease by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Any rain should remain rather isolated through the end of next week. Temperatures in the week ahead will remain above normal at night due to plenty of humidity. Look for overnight lows to mainly be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs should remain fairly close to normal despite all of the rain. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to low to middle 80s.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 70°

Thursday

84° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 71°

Friday

85° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 85° 71°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 68°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 66°

Monday

82° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 82° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss