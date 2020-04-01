Rain threat to return starting Thursday evening..a few storms possible late Friday

Live Now
Clouds will increase over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Rain will probably hold off until Thursday night. We’ll see off and on chances for rain continue into next week.

Wednesday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex thanks to plenty of sunshine. Don’t look for the sunshine to stick around. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and will stick around Thursday. The good news for Thursday is that the vast majority of the area will stay dry with near normal temperatures. Look for lows Thursday morning to be in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will rebound to the low to middle 70s.

Conditions get a bit more soggy starting Thursday night. Rain will be on the increase from west to east during the night. Look for showers and t’showers to continue through Friday. A front will make its way into the area Friday night and will likely produce our best shot at some heavier rain with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is looking very unlikely at this point. This front will likely stall very close to our area and will serve as the focus for a continues chance for rain Saturday. Look for the clouds to stick around through the rest of the weekend but rain chances will likely decrease quite a bit for Sunday. As of right now, Futurecast shows that much of the area will receive around an inch of rain from now through Saturday night.

Rain chances will pick once again starting Monday. We will once again see some showers and thunderstorms around the area. This increased chance for rain could continue through most of next week. Long-range models are split on when we might see the rain decrease for a longer period of time. One models suggest the could begin next Wednedsay. Another model shows the rain threat lasting through Easter weekend.

Temperatures will likely stay above normal for the entire week ahead with a warming trend. Look for overnight lows to eventually warm into the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will eventually warm to the low to middle 80s.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 55°

Thursday

75° / 60°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 75° 60°

Friday

74° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 63°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 72° 61°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Monday

78° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 78° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

