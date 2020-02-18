Rain.. thunderstorms.. and colder air arriving today into tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is moving into the ArkLaTex today, and it will bring an eventual drop in temperatures along with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

This morning rain and isolated storms are developing along the I-30 corridor through northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The cold front will slowly move south bringing a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as it encounters the warm and humid air across Texas and Louisiana. As of right now we aren’t under any threat for severe weather. A few storms south of I-20 where we will warm into the low 70s early this afternoon may produce a few high wind gusts.

Today is one of those days where it will start out warm, but end colder in most areas so make sure you have a jacket, even if you don’t need it this morning. Futurecast is showing temperatures in the 40s and 50s for much of the area after 3 p.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s tonight.

The cold front will stall south of I-20 Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep the chance of rain going across much of east Texas and Louisiana in the upcoming days. Rain will be lightly scattered across the northern ArkLaTex. While we might have two different rainfall patterns ongoing, all of us will feel the cold air. Highs for much of the region will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. No winter precipitation is expected.



Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than an inch north of I-20, between 1 to 2 inches along the I-20 corridor, and 2 to 3 inches across Toledo Bend. This will keep our lakes and rivers running high. You can see the latest lake/river levels at: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=SHV

Drier air will finally take over late Thursday into Friday bringing some needed sunshine to our lives.

Our Mardi Gras parade weekend may feature some rain, especially Sunday. I have left the forecast dry Saturday, but expect increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance. This disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

