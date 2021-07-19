Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain to be more scattered for the rest of the week with a hot and dry pattern settling in this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for rain across the ArkLaTex to become more scattered during the rest of the week. A drier weather pattern settles in this weekend with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will be possible next week.

Monday was a cloudy and rainy day over most of the ArkLaTex as a cold front eased through the area.  Temperatures began in the 70s.  Thanks to the clouds and rain we have stayed well below normal today with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.  We will continue to see below normal temperatures Tuesday.  Look for overnight lows to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that the rain will dramatically decrease tonight as we stay mostly cloudy.  Look for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to the area Tuesday.  The chance of rain will likely be highest during the afternoon.  The rain will then decrease and come to an end Tuesday night. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a few scattered thunderstorms possible mainly Wednesday afternoon.  Look for the rain to become more isolated Thursday and Friday.

Given the scattered nature of the rain for the rest of the week, most locations will see rainfall totals of less than an inch from tonight through Friday.  Once we get to the weekend, the big upper-level ridge that has been meandering over the western half of the country this summer will expand to the southeast over our area.  This will bring a drier weather pattern that could last through all of next week.  These upper ridges also bring plenty of heat.  It is possible that we could see some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far next week with highs in the upper 90s.  It will be possible that a few locations could see the thermometer hit 100.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

  –Todd Warren  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss