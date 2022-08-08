SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope everyone had a great weekend! We are in for a hot start to the week today, but widespread rain will return tomorrow cooling our temperatures for several days through the middle of the week.

Today may be the hottest day of the week: The Summer of 2022 has been hot and dry, and that will continue for most areas this afternoon with highs likely in the mid to upper 90s. High humidity will bring a heat index above 100 degrees this afternoon, but we do not have a heat advisory in effect today. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The rain is expected to pick up tomorrow, but we can’t rule out scattered storms later today in a few areas. The most likely areas to receive rain this afternoon will be north of I-30 in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. This will be due to a front moving into the region. I also expect the sea breeze will push a few showers and storms into areas south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana by the late morning or early afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday: The best medication for the heat and drought is several days of rain, and that’s what is the pipeline for Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will be widespread during the afternoon as the cold front north of the region, and warm and humid air from the Gulf put the ArkLaTex in a favorable spot to see these widespread showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Many areas can expect highs in the 80s, with the areas that stay dry until late in the day winding up in the low 90s.

Many areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain this week, with isolated amounts exceeding 2 or 3 inches.

Potential rainfall this week

The rain will dry up Friday through Sunday, but we will keep at least an isolated rain chance for the typical summer thunderstorms going through the weekend. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s by the weekend as dry air brings more sun to the region.