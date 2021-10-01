Rain to continue through much of the weekend with dry weather returning next week

The threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms with some locally heavy rain will continue through Sunday morning. A cold front will move through the area Sunday morning and usher in drier air that will hang around through next week.

1-hour radar loop

Friday was a mostly cloudy, cooler, and soggy day over parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and have struggled to warm into the low to middle 80s.

We will continue to see above-normal temperatures at night and near-normal temperatures during the day through the weekend. Lows will continue to be in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend. Daytime highs will likely stay in the low to middle 80s for most of the area.

Futurecast shows that the areas of rain that have been occurring over the area today will likely decrease tonight. You may need an umbrella if you are heading to catch some high school football Friday evening. Look for a mostly cloudy sky once again Saturday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. That threat of rain will continue Saturday night and Sunday morning but will end Sunday from northwest to southeast as a slow-moving cold front eases through the area. Sunshine could return to part of the area Sunday afternoon and will return to all of the area Monday.

We will continue to see big variations in rainfall amounts around the area. Models including Futurecast show that some areas will receive less than ¼”. Others could see amounts of over two inches. Severe weather is not expected.

As a large upper-level low settles to the east of the ArkLaTex early next week, we will see the return of an extended period of dry weather that could last through next weekend. Temperatures next week will be near normal during the day and below normal at night. Look for highs next week to mainly be in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see a warming trend begin late next week with highs warming to the upper 80s and lows returning to the middle 60s. Visit our main weather page Friday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on any rain around the area and what to expect this weekend.

