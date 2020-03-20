Rain to continue tonight and more rain expected for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A rainy Friday continues for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are slowly falling. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. The heaviest of the rain is now to the east of the region. Although it is possible to see some heavier rain pockets tonight. The cold front will push the rain to the south by Saturday. With the recent heavy rains, we are beginning to see river levels on the rise. For the latest information, click here.

For the most part, Saturday will be rain-free. However, our next disturbance will lead to more rain and a few embedded thunderstorms late Saturday and Sunday morning. I am not expecting any severe weather. The rain will push off to the east by the afternoon and evening. In addition, we will see a warm front surging northwards. South of the warm front, highs will warm in the middle and upper 60s. Areas north of the front will see temperatures in the lower 60s.

Next week, we will finally get a break from the rainy pattern. Although a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will move into the ArkLaTex to dry us out and heat us up. Our next chance of rain will come Friday. Otherwise, highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. Lows will range from the 40s to the 60s.

The next seven days

Friday

65° / 49°
Rain ending early
Rain ending early 90% 65° 49°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 52°

Sunday

69° / 60°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 69° 60°

Monday

75° / 65°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 75° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 81° 60°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

58°

6 PM
Rain
90%
58°

57°

7 PM
Rain
80%
57°

57°

8 PM
Showers
60%
57°

56°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

