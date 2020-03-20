Rain to continue tonight and more rain expected for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A rainy Friday continues for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are slowly falling. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. The heaviest of the rain is now to the east of the region. Although it is possible to see some heavier rain pockets tonight. The cold front will push the rain to the south by Saturday. With the recent heavy rains, we are beginning to see river levels on the rise. For the latest information, click here.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

For the most part, Saturday will be rain-free. However, our next disturbance will lead to more rain and a few embedded thunderstorms late Saturday and Sunday morning. I am not expecting any severe weather. The rain will push off to the east by the afternoon and evening. In addition, we will see a warm front surging northwards. South of the warm front, highs will warm in the middle and upper 60s. Areas north of the front will see temperatures in the lower 60s.

Next week, we will finally get a break from the rainy pattern. Although a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will move into the ArkLaTex to dry us out and heat us up. Our next chance of rain will come Friday. Otherwise, highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. Lows will range from the 40s to the 60s.

