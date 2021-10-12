Rain to decrease Wednesday with much cooler air arriving this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will decrease Tuesday night and Wednesday. An approaching cold front will bring more rain Thursday and Friday with much cooler temperatures arriving by the weekend.

Tuesday was a rather warm day around the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. Temperatures this morning ranged from the 50s north to the middle 60s south. This afternoon we have returned to the low to middle 80s over most of the area.

A warm front is triggering some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. Fortunately, we haven’t had too many issues with severe weather.

1-hour radar loop

Futurecast shows that the focus for the rain will gradually shift to the north Tuesday night. Expect most of the area to stay dry Wednesday with the best chance of rain mainly over the NW edge of the area. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Wednesday. The chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return Thursday and Friday as another cold front approaches the area from the northwest. It still appears that the risk of severe weather with this system will remain very low.

Rainfall potential from now through Friday is looking heaviest over the northwest quarter of the area. Locations near and northwest of I-30 could see one to two inches of rain. Rainfall totals will likely stay below an inch over the rest of the area.

Much cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind this front. Look for daytime highs this weekend to drop into the low to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 50s Saturday and the mid to upper 40s Sunday. We will likely stay dry and pleasant through all of next week. Expect highs to gradually warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will slowly warm to the mid to upper 50s.

-Todd Warren