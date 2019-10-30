Rain to end Wednesday night as coldest air of the season moves in

A strong northwest wind will bring the coldest air of the season to close out the workweek. Trick-or-Treating time looks clear but chilly. Below normal temperatures to stick around through next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

A strong cold front has slowly worked its way through the ArkLaTex Wednesday bringing showers and thunderstorms. Much colder air will begin to invade the area behind the front Wednesday night. Look for showers and thunderstorms associated with the front to gradually end from northwest to southeast tonight. It will turn much colder tonight thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind of 15 to 25 mph. Look for temperatures to dip into the 40s this evening and into the 30s overnight. It is quite possible that we could see temperatures near freezing over the northwest edge of the area from Red River county in Texas to McCurtain county in Oklahoma and Sevier county in Arkansas.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Halloween will begin with some leftover clouds over the southeast half of the area. Those clouds will give way to sunshine for most of the day. It will stay rather windy during the morning, but those winds will quickly die down as we approach sunset. It will stay rather chilly Thursday despite lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s northwest to the low 50s southeast. Temperatures for Halloween festivities Thursday evening will quickly drop into the low to middle 40s.

Most of the area should prepare for our first freeze of the season Friday morning. A clear sky will combine with very dry air and light wind to allow temperatures to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. The sunshine that will return Thursday will likely stick around until the middle of next week. Models are now zeroing in on Tuesday as the day when we will see our next chance for some rain. Don’t expect a big rise in temperatures in the week ahead. HIghs and lows will likely stay below normal. We will likely return to the 60s for highs and the 40s and 50s for lows by the middle of next week.

This below normal weather pattern very well could last through the first half of November. Check back to this article on our website and the Arklatexhomepage.com app for a live update Wednesday evening at around 9pm.

–Todd Warren