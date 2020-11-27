Rain to increase for the weekend; very cold temperatures next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stormy Black Friday for some of the ArkLaTex. For the rest of today, the rain and storms will stay across the southern half of the region. It is very possible to see a break in the rain this evening. Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will start off dry for many of us. As the upper low slowly moves east, the rain will begin to increase late Saturday night into Sunday. This will be the best chance of rain for everyone. The rain will clear out by noon. The upper low will bring down colder temperatures for Sunday night and Monday. Normally, we should see highs in the lower 60s.

Rainfall numbers

Monday, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. If you combine the wind, the feels-like temperatures at times will be in the 30s. By midweek, a weak disturbance will produce some more rain showers either Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will remain below average in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

