Rain to increase this weekend, and bring a cool down next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin to see a slight increase in the amount of afternoon rain today, with rain expected to ramp up this weekend and into early next week.

This will be the warmest morning so far this week, as all areas will be in the low or mid-70s at sunrise. The warmer morning temperatures are occurring due to the rise in humidity in the past 24 hours. It will be a hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s, at or slightly below average for mid-July. Wind will be light and out of the south and southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The sea-breeze will give some areas of Texas and Louisiana another round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. The sea-breeze probably won’t be strong enough to send rain into the northern ArkLaTex, but areas along and south of I-20 including Shreveport will have a chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected, but these storms will bring frequent lightning.

Expect a similar pattern tomorrow with rain expected to increase as we head into the weekend due to a strong sea-breeze push and a cold front moving into the I-30 corridor.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon, so if you have outdoor plans make sure you have a backup indoor plan in the event rain settles overhead for a few hours.

The cold front should make more progress into the region Sunday, and combined with the active sea-breeze push from the coast we will have scattered thunderstorms ongoing across all corners of the region. At the moment we are not in the severe weather outlook, but sometimes these summer fronts can bring a high wind gust or two. We will keep you updated.

The slow-moving or stalled front will be right over us Monday into Tuesday. There will be a high chance for thunderstorms each day, with the front far enough south midweek we should taper the rainfall a touch Wednesday into Thursday, though a few scattered storms will remain possible.

Expected rainfall accumulations through next Wednesday

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days should average 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts. The lakes and rivers are in good shape, and the ground should be able to soak up this rainfall with few issues. No flash flooding is expected at this time.

