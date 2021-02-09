Rain to increase Wednesday night and Thursday; the coldest air in more than three years possible early next week with some snow

Rain will begin to increase around the ArkLaTex Wednesday with little change in temperature. Cold air starts to invade all of the area Thursday. Accumulating snow still looks promising late Monday and Monday night.

Tuesday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with a large variation in temperatures. High temperatures ranged from the low 40s over the northwestern edge of the area to the upper 60s over the southeast.

We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Wednesday as the cold air will make little progress to the southeast until Thursday. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the upper 30s northwest to the low to middle 50s southeast.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see lots of clouds for the next several days. Look for mainly dry conditions Tuesday night. We will start to see some scattered showers develop during the day Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night but severe weather is not expected at this time. Look for the rain to continue through the day Thursday as the cold air begins to spill south. It will likely come to an end Thursday night before temperatures become cold enough to support any winter precipitation.

It still looks like we will see mainly dry conditions from Friday through Sunday as some very cold air invades the area. Look for lots of clouds at this time. By the weekend, daytime highs will retreat to the low to middle 30s. Overnight lows will dip from the middle teens north to the low 20s south. It now appears as if our coldest morning will be Tuesday morning when lows over most of the area will dip into the teens. The last time that Shreveport dipped into the teens was January 18, 2018.

With the cold air in place, another disturbance will move across the area late Monday and Monday night. All models now indicate that some accumulation is looking promising. While it is early to project how much we could receive, we do have some decent agreement within the models. That being said, one to three inches of snow could be a reasonable expectation. Obviously, with the event still nearly a week away, you should expect some changes in the outlook.

We will see a slow warming trend as we head through the rest of next week. By the end of next week, highs will likely return to the 50s. Overnight lows should return to the 30s. With the exception of a chance for rain or snow next Wednesday, it is also looking drier than normal. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren