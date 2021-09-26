Rain to return this week with cooler daytime temperatures

The week will begin Monday with above-normal temperatures. Rain will return starting Tuesday and could linger through Friday. Drier air and below-normal temperatures will return next weekend.

Sunday was another very warm and dry day around the ArkLaTex with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures began in the 50s and lower 60s and warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday afternoon. Thanks to plenty of dry air, we will see below-normal temperatures once again Monday morning. Look for lows to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs Monday afternoon will be above normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky for most of Sunday night with a few clouds over the southern half of the area late. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves in from the south. That moisture will lead to a slight chance of rain Monday night. We will also see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

An upper-level disturbance will move across the plains to our northwest during the middle of the week and will increase the threat of rain Wednesday and Thursday. A few lingering showers or thunderstorms will be possible Friday. Drier air will return to the ArkLaTex next weekend. Models now show that most of the area could receive anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. Amounts of over an inch will be possible mainly over the northern parts of the area. While we will experience some thunder, severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue during this time.

Thanks to clouds and rain, daytime highs for most of the week ahead will be slightly below normal in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once the drier air returns next weekend, lows should retreat back to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs next weekend and the rest of the 10 day period will mainly be in the middle 80s.

–Todd Warren