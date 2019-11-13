Live Now
Rain to return to much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night followed by a warming trend

Clouds and a chance for some showers return to parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the week ahead looking dry and eventually warmer.

Wednesday was another chilly day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with record lows at several locations. Shreveport set a new record low of 21 degrees breaking the old record of f24 that was set way back in 1907. In Texarkana, the record low was shattered at 19 degrees. The old record was 27 set back in 1986. The chilly temperatures will stick around for Wednesday night and Thursday.

A disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico and will bring clouds to most of the area Wednesday night. Areas of light rain will also develop mainly over the southern half of the ArkLaTex south of I-20. This rain will rapidly come to an end Thursday morning as the disturbance moves east. The northern part of the area will likely see little if any rain. In fact, you may see some sunshine for much of Thursday. The warming trend will pause for most of our area due to clouds. Highs will be in the 40s where we will stay cloudy. Where we see more sunshine, look for highs Thursday in the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine will return to all of the ArkLaTex Friday as we resume the warming trend. Highs Friday will be in the mid-50s with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Look for the sunshine to stick around for most of the rest of the week as the warming trend continues. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance for Sunday night. It will bring some clouds and a very low chance of a shower. Temperatures will be closer to normal for most of next week as highs return to the mid to upper 60s. Lows will eventually return to the 40s. Our next chance for some rain will likely hold off until the end of next week. Check back to this article on the website or the Arklatexhomepage.com app for a live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 47° 39°

Thursday

47° / 32°
Morning light rain
Morning light rain 70% 47° 32°

Friday

56° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 56° 30°

Saturday

57° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 34°

Sunday

61° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 40°

Monday

66° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 66° 45°

Tuesday

71° / 48°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

8 PM
Few Showers
40%
43°

41°

9 PM
Showers
60%
41°

40°

10 PM
Showers
50%
40°

40°

11 PM
Showers
50%
40°

40°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
40°

40°

1 AM
Light Rain
60%
40°

40°

2 AM
Showers
60%
40°

40°

3 AM
Showers
50%
40°

40°

4 AM
Showers
50%
40°

40°

5 AM
Showers
40%
40°

40°

6 AM
Showers
50%
40°

40°

7 AM
Light Rain
80%
40°

40°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
40°

41°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
41°

42°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
42°

43°

11 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

