Rain to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend and could stick around through next week..heavy rain possible late next week

Look for rain to begin to increase for part of the ArkLaTex late Saturday. Next week could be an off and on rainy week with cooler temperatures. Gulf disturbance could bring heavy rain late next week.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Friday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Once again rain was rather limited as afternoon temperatures climb into the low to middle 90s. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that has kept most of the area dry for the past several days will gradually break down and weaken this weekend. That will allow the chance for showers and thunderstorms to begin to increase. Higher resolution models show that a weakening area of showers and thunderstorms could move into the northern half of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for a partly cloudy sky for most of the day Saturday. Lows will likely begin in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will likely soar into the low to middle 90s.

Saturday’s high and low temperatures

Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase in numbers during the heat of the afternoon Sunday. We will see much more coverage with the rain that we have seen over the past several days. These storms will likely end Sunday evening. We will continue to see a pretty good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of next week. As of right now it appears that pretty much all of the ArkLaTex can expect to receive at least an inch of rain from now through next Friday. It is also possible that we could see much more.

Over the past few days, one long-range model has indicated a tropical wave could move from the western Gulf of Mexico, through SE TX and through the ArkLaTex late next week. If this were to happen, the amount of rain that we could receive would increase dramatically. The jury is still out on whether this feature will develop and move through our area. The chances of a depression forming in the Gulf are looking very low. Depression or not, we will have to keep a close eye on the chance for very heavy rain late next week.

The better news with all of the rain is that it will keep temperatures down. Daytime highs next week will likely be in the 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay above normal in the low to middle 70s. Scroll down for a look at the latest 7-day forecast at several locations around the area.

