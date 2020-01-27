Rain to return Tuesday with clouds hanging around until the weekend

Look for rain to return to the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday. Clouds will linger for most of the workweek. February will begin with sunshine and a nice warming trend.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day. We began with low clouds and fog and ended with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Yet another disturbance will approach the area from the northwest Monday night. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as this system moves in. Rain will begin to develop very late tonight and will increase Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but don’t expect much of a severe weather threat. The rain will likely begin to decrease Tuesday evening and come to an end Tuesday night. Models indicate that most of our area can expect to receive anywhere from one half to one inch of rain.

Don’t look for much sunshine in the wake of this system. We will likely continue to see plenty of clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Rain during this period is looking unlikely but can’t be totally ruled out. Temperatures Tuesday will be cooler thanks to the clouds and the rain. Highs will likely be in the mid-50s. Highs will likely stay a bit below normal through Thursday with readings expected to top out in the low to middle 50s.

The clouds could begin to break up late Friday. That will set the stage for a pleasant early February weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs Sunday will return to the mid to upper 60s. It is possible that we could see 70-degree warmth by the beginning of next week. Once the rain ends this Tuesday night, our next best shot at rain could hold off until the middle of next week. Check back to this article Monday evening at 8:30 pm for my normal live update that will include the latest on tomorrow’s rain and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

