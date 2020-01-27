Live Now
Trump’s legal team continues opening arguments in impeachment trial

Rain to return Tuesday with clouds hanging around until the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for rain to return to the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday. Clouds will linger for most of the workweek. February will begin with sunshine and a nice warming trend.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day. We began with low clouds and fog and ended with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Yet another disturbance will approach the area from the northwest Monday night. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as this system moves in. Rain will begin to develop very late tonight and will increase Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but don’t expect much of a severe weather threat. The rain will likely begin to decrease Tuesday evening and come to an end Tuesday night. Models indicate that most of our area can expect to receive anywhere from one half to one inch of rain.

Don’t look for much sunshine in the wake of this system. We will likely continue to see plenty of clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Rain during this period is looking unlikely but can’t be totally ruled out. Temperatures Tuesday will be cooler thanks to the clouds and the rain. Highs will likely be in the mid-50s. Highs will likely stay a bit below normal through Thursday with readings expected to top out in the low to middle 50s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

The clouds could begin to break up late Friday. That will set the stage for a pleasant early February weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs Sunday will return to the mid to upper 60s. It is possible that we could see 70-degree warmth by the beginning of next week. Once the rain ends this Tuesday night, our next best shot at rain could hold off until the middle of next week. Check back to this article Monday evening at 8:30 pm for my normal live update that will include the latest on tomorrow’s rain and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 46°

Tuesday

56° / 48°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 56° 48°

Wednesday

53° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 53° 43°

Thursday

53° / 41°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 53° 41°

Friday

54° / 39°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 54° 39°

Saturday

61° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 61° 44°

Sunday

69° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 69° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

1 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

47°

7 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

8 AM
Showers
40%
47°

49°

9 AM
Rain
60%
49°

50°

10 AM
Light Rain
70%
50°

50°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
50°

51°

12 PM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

2 PM
Showers
40%
55°

56°

3 PM
Showers
50%
56°

55°

4 PM
Showers
60%
55°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories